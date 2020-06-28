THOMAS MAURICE SHADE, JR.
On Tuesday, June 23, 2020 THOMAS MAURICE SHADE, JR., Age 71, of Upper Marlboro, MD. Devoted husband of Gloria Jean Shade; father of Angela Collick, Thomas M. Shade, III, and Dexter M. Frederick; brother of Millie Nellis, Helen Cauley, Rose Weaver, Levi, Darryl, Neil, and Jesse Shade. He leaves to cherish his memory, four grandchildren, one great grandson; and a host of relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at St. Mary's of the Assumption Catholic Church, 14908 Main Street, Upper Marlboro, MD.from 9:30 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Interment July 15, 2020 Maryland Veterans Cemetery Cheltenham, Maryland. Arrangements Entrusted to Adams Funeral Home, P.A., 20605 Aquasco Rd., Aquasco, Maryland. www.Adamsfuneralhomemd.com
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 28, 2020.