On Tuesday, June 23, 2020 THOMAS MAURICE SHADE, JR., Age 71, of Upper Marlboro, MD. Devoted husband of Gloria Jean Shade; father of Angela Collick, Thomas M. Shade, III, and Dexter M. Frederick; brother of Millie Nellis, Helen Cauley, Rose Weaver, Levi, Darryl, Neil, and Jesse Shade. He leaves to cherish his memory, four grandchildren, one great grandson; and a host of relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at St. Mary's of the Assumption Catholic Church, 14908 Main Street, Upper Marlboro, MD.from 9:30 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Interment July 15, 2020 Maryland Veterans Cemetery Cheltenham, Maryland. Arrangements Entrusted to Adams Funeral Home, P.A., 20605 Aquasco Rd., Aquasco, Maryland.