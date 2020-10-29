1/
THOMAS SHOMPER
1947 - 2020
Thomas Dean Shomper (age 72)
Passed away on June 26, 2020. He was born on August 16,1947 in Washington DC to Lorraine and Dean Shomper. Tom attended Our Lady of Victory School, Walt Whitman HS ("66) and St. Joseph's College in Indiana ("70 - Finance). Drafted for the Vietnam War, he served in Germany as a Radio Operator. After military service, he had a career in banking and payment processing. In retirement, he enjoyed biking, hiking, painting, car shows and time with family. He is survived by his brothers Dale Shomper of Germantown, Maryland, Michael Shomper (Georgiana) of Champions Gate, Florida and his sister Patricia Green (Leo) of Bowie, Maryland and nieces and nephews. Future service to be held at Arlington National Cemetery.

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Beall Funeral Home
6512 NW Crain Hwy
Bowie, MD 20715
(301) 805-5544
