Thomas Silliday

Notice
Guest Book
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time."
    - Thornton Funeral Home

 

Thomas W. Silliday  

On Friday, March 22, 2019 of Upper Marlboro, Maryland. Beloved husband of Dolores Silliday; father of Jackie Trantham, Katrina Brown (Calvin), Sylvester Purnell (Carol) and the late Deborah Rice. Also survived by grandchildren, Leia, Dana, LaShawn, Bridgett, Angela, Michelle, Ronnell and Derrick, 10 great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Viewing, 10 a.m. until time of Service 11 a.m., Tuesday, April 2, 2019 in the Chapel of Thornton Funeral Home, P.A., 3439 Livingston Road, Indian Head, Maryland 20640. Interment, Maryland Veterans Cemetery, 11301 Crain Highway, Cheltenham, Maryland.
Funeral Home
Thornton Funeral Home, P.A.
3439 Livingston Road
Indian Head, MD 20640
(301) 375-7855
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 31, 2019
bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details