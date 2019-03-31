Thomas W. Silliday
On Friday, March 22, 2019 of Upper Marlboro, Maryland. Beloved husband of Dolores Silliday; father of Jackie Trantham, Katrina Brown (Calvin), Sylvester Purnell (Carol) and the late Deborah Rice. Also survived by grandchildren, Leia, Dana, LaShawn, Bridgett, Angela, Michelle, Ronnell and Derrick, 10 great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Viewing, 10 a.m. until time of Service 11 a.m., Tuesday, April 2, 2019 in the Chapel of Thornton Funeral Home, P.A., 3439 Livingston Road, Indian Head, Maryland 20640. Interment, Maryland Veterans Cemetery, 11301 Crain Highway, Cheltenham, Maryland.