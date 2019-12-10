

Thomas Daniel Smith "Ham"

November 22, 1947-November 27,2019



It is with great sadness that the family of Thomas D. Smith announces his passing after a lengthy illness on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. Thomas is survived by his wife, Betty; three daughters and five grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 4325 Chain Bridge Rd., Fairfax, VA 22030. Viewing at 10 a.m. and Service at 10:45 a.m. Interment at 2 p.m. at Quantico National

Cemetery.