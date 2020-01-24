The Washington Post

THOMAS STEWART Sr.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for THOMAS STEWART Sr..
Service Information
Hodges-Edwards Funeral Home - Suitland
3910 Silver Hill Road
Suitland, MD
20746
(301)-899-0687
Viewing
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
Progress for Christ Baptist Church
501 E St. SE
Washington, DC
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Progress for Christ Baptist Church
501 E St. SE
Washington, DC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

THOMAS MATHEW STEWART, SR.  

On Saturday, January 11, 2020, THOMAS MATHEW STEWART, SR., passed away at the age of 96. He worked in housekeeping at DC General Hospital for 26 years and retired in 1998. He leaves to cherish his memory two daughters, Pamela and Kim; two sons, Royal and Carlton; numerous grands, great-grands and great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Helen Ruffin Stewart; and his youngest son, Thomas M. Stewart, Jr. Homegoing services will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Progress for Christ Baptist Church, 501 E St. SE, Washington, DC 20003, Viewing 10 a.m., Service 11 a.m. Pastor, Dr. John D. Chaplin, Officiating.

logo
Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 24, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.