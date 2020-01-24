THOMAS MATHEW STEWART, SR.
On Saturday, January 11, 2020, THOMAS MATHEW STEWART, SR., passed away at the age of 96. He worked in housekeeping at DC General Hospital for 26 years and retired in 1998. He leaves to cherish his memory two daughters, Pamela and Kim; two sons, Royal and Carlton; numerous grands, great-grands and great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Helen Ruffin Stewart; and his youngest son, Thomas M. Stewart, Jr. Homegoing services will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Progress for Christ Baptist Church, 501 E St. SE, Washington, DC 20003, Viewing 10 a.m., Service 11 a.m. Pastor, Dr. John D. Chaplin, Officiating.