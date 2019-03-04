Thomas Lamar Sutton
(Age 78)
On February 24, 2019, Thomas "Tom" Sutton of Gainesville, VA. died from long term effects of a lung disease. He is survived by his wife, Mary Jo, his son, Kevin (Tracee), his daughter, Elizabeth (Mark), two granddaughters, three sisters, and a brother. A memorial service will be held at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church in Haymarket, VA on March 8 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in his name to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, or Washington DC's classical music radio station, Classical WETA 90.9 FM.