THOMAS SUTTON

  • "My sincerest condolences. Tom was a great man and will..."
    - Reuben Gross
  •  
    - Marty and Debbie Sellers
  • - Charles Franklin Sellers

 
 

Thomas Lamar Sutton  
(Age 78)  

On February 24, 2019, Thomas "Tom" Sutton of Gainesville, VA. died from long term effects of a lung disease. He is survived by his wife, Mary Jo, his son, Kevin (Tracee), his daughter, Elizabeth (Mark), two granddaughters, three sisters, and a brother. A memorial service will be held at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church in Haymarket, VA on March 8 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in his name to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, or Washington DC's classical music radio station, Classical WETA 90.9 FM.

Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 4, 2019
