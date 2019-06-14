

THOMAS MARVIN THROCKMORTON (Age 80)



Marvin Throckmorton, our wonderful father and husband, passed in peace at Suburban Hospital in Bethesda, MD on June 7, 2019.

His greatest love was his family and he never missed an opportunity to express his pride and admiration or to say "I love you."

Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Judy; daughter Lisa Throckmorton; his son Jason Throckmorton (Kerry) and three grandchildren that were his pride and joy: Jonah, Miles and Quinn Throckmorton. Other survivors include his cherished siblings James "Doug" (Elaine), Joan Poole, Bill (Betty), Faye Wilkinson (Ray), Barbara Watkins, Nancy Moser and Rhonda Gainey (Jimmy); and in-laws whom he adored: Michael Davis (Wendy), Peter Davis (Lynn Gonder), Mary Davis (Mark Clausen), Aimee Brennan (Tony) and Anne Stafford (Tommy). He was a dear cousin to many and beloved uncle and great uncle to dozens of nieces and nephews and their spouses and children. He is preceded in death by his parents, James Thomas Throckmorton and Katherine Joan Angle and his hero and cousin Jack Neal.

We will miss Marvin's spirit, humor, and love of song.

A memorial Mass will be held on Monday, June 17, at 12 p.m. preceded by a visitation 11 a.m. at The Church of the Little Flower, 5601 Massachusetts Avenue, Bethesda, MD 20816.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Suburban Hospital Nursing Excellence Fund

