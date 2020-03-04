

Thomas Upton, Jr. "Hugh"

Capt., USN (Ret.) (Age 84)



Of McLean VA, passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Vinson Hall. Hugh was a native of Raleigh, NC graduating from the University of North Carolina and later receiving his MBA from Indiana University. Hugh served 30 years in the Navy as a Supply Corps Officer, after which he worked another 16 years at his retirement job as manager at ViaTech Systems, an IT consulting firm in McLean. Hugh's passions included history, books, genealogy, traveling, coaching soccer, cats and raising Bonsais. Hugh is preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Margaret Hill Upton, and survived by his son Tom and daughter-in-law Betsy; daughters Ruth Anne and Marti; and grandchildren Ryan, Sean, and Hannah. Interment will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to dementia research, wildlife organizations, or charities for the poor.