The Washington Post

THOMAS "Hugh" UPTON Jr.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for THOMAS "Hugh" UPTON Jr..
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

Thomas Upton, Jr. "Hugh"  
Capt., USN (Ret.) (Age 84)  

Of McLean VA, passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Vinson Hall. Hugh was a native of Raleigh, NC graduating from the University of North Carolina and later receiving his MBA from Indiana University. Hugh served 30 years in the Navy as a Supply Corps Officer, after which he worked another 16 years at his retirement job as manager at ViaTech Systems, an IT consulting firm in McLean. Hugh's passions included history, books, genealogy, traveling, coaching soccer, cats and raising Bonsais. Hugh is preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Margaret Hill Upton, and survived by his son Tom and daughter-in-law Betsy; daughters Ruth Anne and Marti; and grandchildren Ryan, Sean, and Hannah. Interment will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to dementia research, wildlife organizations, or charities for the poor.
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 4, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.