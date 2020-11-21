VADNAIS THOMAS JOHN VADNAIS On Sunday, November 15, 2020, Thomas John Vadnais, loving father, and grandfather (Pee Paw), passed away at the age of 72. Tom was born on September 19, 1948 to William and Hannah Vadnais. He was a middle child of a large family with two brothers and four sisters. He grew up in home full of love and laughter in Arlington, Virginia. They could often be found at the local Knights of Columbus where the family spent most of their free time. Tom graduated from Bishop O'Connell High School in Arlington, Virginia and from George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia. He was a Certified Public Accountant for his entire career. He was still actively working and owned an accounting firm in downtown Alexandria, Virginia that served clients in the Tom Vadnais style. He thoroughly enjoyed getting to know his clients and their families. Tom is survived by his four children Willie Vadnais, Cassandra Michie, Christine Dillon, and Cheryl Edwards; his four grandchildren, Amber Maready and her husband, Taylor, Aren Vinaya, Morgan and Cole Edwards; his three great-great grandchildren: Indy, Vai, and Gia; sisters, Pat Badolato, Judy Thomas, and Terry Graham. All of whom he loved dearly. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Robert Vadnais; brother, Michael Vadnais; and sister, Joan Raffa. Tom had many friends which he cherished meeting up and spending time together. He was very proud to be 39 years sober and a strong advocate for people in recovery while making new friends in his service to help others. He was a giving, thoughtful person and there was not a person that he did not enjoy helping. He unconditionally gave more than he received. He most prided himself in being a Pee Paw to all his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He enjoyed taking them on "Pee Paw Adventures" to take metro rides and to visit many local attractions- the Baltimore Aquarium being his favorite. His grandchildren will miss him tremendously. The family will receive visitors from 10:00am to 2:00pm on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Murphy Funeral Homes 1102 W Broad St. Falls Church, Virginia 22046. Due to COVID restrictions, there will be a private memorial service immediately following. The service will be live-streamed from https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/falls-church-va/thomas-vadnais-9905926
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in his name. Please send to The Lamb Center P.O. Box 1385 Fairfax, VA 22038 or at www.thelambcenter.org
