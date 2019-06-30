

Thomas John Valeri



Thomas John Valeri was born April 27, 1948, at Columbia Hospital for Women in Washington, DC to Giovanni (John) Battista Valeri of Manziana, Italy and Andromachie Haniotos of Athens, Greece. Tom graduated from the University of Maryland College Park with a Bachelor's in Library Science and from Towson University with a Master's in Library Science. He served in the United States Coast Guard and Coast Guard Reserves from 1967 through 1999, was stationed in Baltimore, and achieved the rank of Boatswain Mate First Class. Tom married Charlene Stern in 1969 at St. Catherine Laboure in Wheaton, MD. They celebrated their 50th Anniversary on Flag Day this year. He began his teaching career at Centennial Elementary in Howard County as a librarian. His only child, Marissa, was born in 1977. That same year, Tom helped to open the new high school in Howard County, Centennial High School, as a media specialist and photography teacher. He taught at Centennial HS for 23 years. Tom died peacefully in the home he loved in Wheaton, MD, with his wife and daughter, on June 24, 2019. He is survived by his wife, daughter, grandson, Xavi, son-in-law, Nat, sisters, Catherine and Jeanne, and many family and friends. A gathering of remembrance will be held in the fall.