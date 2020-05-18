

Thomas Michael Vandevort "Tom" (Age 64)



Passed away peacefully on May 12, 2020 in Bowie, MD. He was born July 21, 1955 to Robert and Dorothy Vandevort in Washington, DC. He enjoyed solving puzzles and working at the Melwood Horticultural Training Center. Thomas is preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy F. (Knox) Vandevort. He is survived by his father, Robert C. Vandevort; brothers, Timothy Vandevort and Robert G. Vandevort; and sisters, Cynthia McCain and Dorothy Damico.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 19 at 1 p.m. at Lakemont Memorial Gardens in Davidsonville, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Melwood Horticultural Training Center in Upper Marlboro, MD. The family of Thomas Vandevort wishes to thank those who have cared for Tom throughout his life.