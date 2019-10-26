

Thomas J. Wajda



Tom Wajda, 78, passed away peacefully at home October 15, 2019, due to complications from Parkinson's disease. Tom was a career Foreign Service Officer (1963-1995) who worked on a host of issues including labor, science, technology, the environment, maritime affairs, and trade. He retired from the Foreign Service to found-with his wife Madeline-Willow Pond Farm, an organic herb farm in Fairfield, Pa. The farm's signature event was the popular Pennsylvania Lavender Festival, the first of its kind on the East Coast. Tom loved sharing his incredible reservoir of knowledge, and many who met him enjoyed his dry wit and were quickly converted to friends. In addition to Madeline, he is survived by three children, Rebecca Gwynn, Thomas J. Wajda, Jr., and Amy Wajda; five grandchildren; one brother; and two sisters. He was preceded in death by three sisters and three brothers. A funeral and celebration of Tom's life will be held Saturday, November 2, 11 a.m., at All Saints' Episcopal Church, 106 W. Church St., Frederick, MD. Following the service, Tom's family will host a luncheon at the church. All are welcome. In lieu of flowers, the family has established the Thomas J. Wajda Foreign Affairs Scholarship at the Youngstown State University Foundation, 655 Wick Ave., Youngstown, OH 44502. Online condolences may be shared at