

Thomas A. Westrick, Jr.

February 26, 1947 - June 26, 2019



It is always difficult to say goodbye to a loved one, so it is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Thomas A. Westrick Jr. (Potomac, MD), who passed away on June 26, 2019, at the age of 72.

Tom served as Captain in the U.S. Army and was a graduate of the University of Maryland. He was a Certified Public Accountant, President of OMNI International and founder of Rocky's Video.

Tom was loved and cherished by many people including his spouse, Carol; his children, Brian Westrick (Monica Flori), Jeffrey Westrick (Carrie Cantor), Kristin Westrick Comer (Des) Madeline Westrick (Tommy Jesson); his grandchildren, Zoe, Gemma, Lauren, Scott Westrick, and Emilia Jesson; and his siblings, Mary Barton (Russell), Robert Westrick, Patricia Bezek (Andrew), Albert Westrick (Barbara), Edward Westrick (Ginny), Barbara Longendyke (Kenneth), James Westrick (Carolyn), Jane Maruca (Edward), and Christine Bastin (Nelson). He was also loved by 31 nieces and nephews.