THOMAS WHITE

A resident of Greenbelt, MD, entered into eternal rest on Monday, August 3, 2020 at age 94. Dr. White, born to Fletcher and Elizabeth White, grew up in Donora, PA. He is survived by his wife, Alice C. White, son, Gregory White (Joyce), daughters, Sharin White and Carole White Montes, five grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Also survived by brother and sisters. During World War II, he served in the U.S. Army. Holding a doctorate degree in economics from University of Pittsburgh. Dr. White was a professor at Hampton Institute, Shaw, Georgetown and University of Maryland. Dr. White retired from the federal government after 42 years. At age 83, he earned his third master's degree from UMD. He was an avid ball-room dancer, competing many years in Arthur Murray dance competitions and winning awards. Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 16 at 11 a.m at Gasch's Funeral Home, PA at 4739 Baltimore Ave, Hyattsville, MD 20781. Funeral services will follow at 12 noon. Interment at Maryland National Memorial Park Cemetery.