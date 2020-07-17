THOMAS WILEY



THOMAS D. WILEY

Peacefully, on Saturday June 27, 2020 at Washington Hospital Center in Washington, DC. Preceded in death by his father Thomas S. Dawson, his loving sister Rolanda Thompson, Denise Dawson and Brother Maurice Thompson. Survived by son Jaydyn T.J. Jackson; the love of his life Samantha Jackson; mother Antonia Wiley; a host of brothers and sisters; devoted nieces Destiny Thompson and Malika Smith-Pugh; nephews Tommy Thompson and James Harris, and a host of other nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. Viewing will be held Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 11 a.m., service at 12:00 noon at Johnson & Jenkins Funeral Home, 716 Kennedy St NW, Washington, DC. Interment private. Services entrusted to Johnson & Jenkins Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store