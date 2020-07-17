1/1
THOMAS WILEY

THOMAS D. WILEY  
Peacefully, on Saturday June 27, 2020 at Washington Hospital Center in Washington, DC. Preceded in death by his father Thomas S. Dawson, his loving sister Rolanda Thompson, Denise Dawson and Brother Maurice Thompson. Survived by son Jaydyn T.J. Jackson; the love of his life Samantha Jackson; mother Antonia Wiley; a host of brothers and sisters; devoted nieces Destiny Thompson and Malika Smith-Pugh; nephews Tommy Thompson and James Harris, and a host of other nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. Viewing will be held Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 11 a.m., service at 12:00 noon at Johnson & Jenkins Funeral Home, 716 Kennedy St NW, Washington, DC. Interment private. Services entrusted to Johnson & Jenkins Funeral Home.

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Viewing
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Johnson & Jenkins
JUL
18
Service
12:00 PM
Johnson & Jenkins
Funeral services provided by
Johnson & Jenkins
716 Kennedy Street, NW
Washington, DC 20011
(202) 882-8800
