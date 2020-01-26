Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for THOMAS WINSTEAD. View Sign Service Information Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc. 6500 York Road Baltimore , MD 21212 (410)-377-8300 Send Flowers Notice

WINSTEAD THOMAS WILLIAMSON WINSTEAD Thomas Williamson Winstead died on January 14, 2020 at the age of 101 in Baltimore, Maryland, where he spent much of his professional life, together with family commitments in Baltimore and Washington, DC. He married Marion Legendre Winstead on November 7, 1945 in New Orleans, Louisiana, and they enjoyed 73 wonderful years together. He is survived by his sons Tee Winstead (Carol) of Baltimore and David Winstead (Page) of Chevy Chase, Maryland. Tom has five grandchildren, Trey, Peter, Trevor, Schuyler and Lindsay and seven great grandchildren who reside in Baltimore, New York and Washington, DC. Tom Winstead was born in Baltimore, Maryland on June 27, 1918 to William Henry Winstead and Helen Hope Privett, and grew up at their home in the Orchards neighborhood of Baltimore. He spent his early years at Gilman School and graduated from there in 1938, and from Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1943, with a degree in aeronautical engineering. During World War II, he worked with the defense industry on vertical lift aircraft, and developed a salt water purification device that was deployed on many life rafts by the Armed Services. After the war, he was founder of the Hedwin Corporation in Baltimore and invented the Cubitainer, a flexible packaging product still on the market today. Later in his career, he founded the Thomas W. Winstead and Company of Cockeysville, where he continued to develop plastic and polystyrene extrusion equipment, and eventually sold his company to Maryland Cup Corporation in 1975. He also joint ventured with Gulf States Paper Corporation to form its plastics division, and assisted his MIT friend Howard Head with the lamination process for Head skis. During this career, he was issued 210 patents in his name, both domestically and internationally, and was regarded as a pioneer in the plastics industry. Following his retirement in 1986, he devoted his time and support to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation in its efforts to better manage the disease. Tom and Marion lived at 2 Overlook Lane in Baltimore, across the street from his sister Libby Rouse, for 65 years before taking up residency at Blakehurst in Ruxton. Tom was always an avid tennis player and played with several high school classmates continuously for over 70 years until age 96. He was a member of the Elkridge Club where he started the All Points of the Compass tennis tournament. Tom and his family spent much of their summers at their home in Bethany Beach, Delaware, and enjoyed annual vacations on Squam Lake in New Hampshire and the Mill Reed Club in Antigua. Most of all, Tom (whom everyone called Tommy) devoted his life and love to his wife, family and friends. He had time for everyone and was never rushed, and often seen with a sporty bow tie. He loved his machines and spent much of his free time fixing them both in his home and elsewhere. He was a happy loving husband, and a generous father, grandfather and great-grandfather. As a successful and fulfilled professional engineer, Tom Winstead invented and made things, a rarity today, and the world is a better place due to his life's work as well as the time he devoted to others. On March 28, 2020, the family will hold a private memorial service in Baltimore (301-758-3127).Most of all, Tom (whom everyone called Tommy) devoted his life and love to his wife, family and friends. He had time for everyone and was never rushed, and often seen with a sporty bow tie. He loved his machines and spent much of his free time fixing them both in his home and elsewhere. He was a happy loving husband, and a generous father, grandfather and great-grandfather. As a successful and fulfilled professional engineer, Tom Winstead invented and made things, a rarity today, and the world is a better place due to his life's work as well as the time he devoted to others. On March 28, 2020, the family will hold a private memorial service in Baltimore (301-758-3127).

Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close