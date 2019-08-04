

Thomas Alan Wise

(Age 68)



Passed from this earth to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis, MD. He married the love of his life, Patricia, in 1979 who survives him. Tom is also survived by daughter and son-in-law Kelli and Ben Conrad, son and daughter-in-law, Brady and Chelsea Wise, granddaughter, Eden, and sister, Kathy Hamilton. Tom was predeceased by parents, Russell and Martha Wise, brother, Walter Wise, and sister, Carolyn Carter. He graduated from Springbrook High School (Silver Spring) in 1969 and went on to receive a B.S. from American University (DC) in 1977. He proudly served as a police officer with the U. S. Park Police from 1973-1997. He found his calling as a detective and spent the bulk of his career in the Criminal Investigation Branch where he was involved in the creation of the USPP Asset Forfeiture program. He took great pride in seizing the assets that facilitated crime in the community he was sworn to protect. After retiring from USPP in 1997 he went on to make contributions with the FDA and the Dept. of Homeland Security. He retired permanently in 2013 to enjoy time with his wife, children, and granddaughter. He also loved a variety of music, good food, crossword puzzles, studying history, and watching the Washington Redskins. A memorial gathering will be held at Hardesty Funeral Home, 851 Annapolis Rd., Gambrills, MD 21054 on Monday, August 5, from 6 to 8 p.m. A memorial service will then be held on Tuesday, August 6 at Faith Community Church, 1306 Riedel Rd, Gambrills, MD 21054 at 1 p.m.