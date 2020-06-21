THOMAS ZITVER
THOMAS A. ZITVER  
On Thursday, June 18, 2020, Thomas Arye Zitver of Washington, DC, passed away at the age of 68. Predeceased by his parents, Leon and Saretta Zitver, and his nephew, Daniel Zitver Brown. Thomas is survived by his siblings, Eugene Zitver, Annette Green (David) and Murray Zitver (Julie Rapp); his nieces, Hannah Zitver Brown (Nate Hetzler) and Leah Green (Ben Eland), and his nephew, Adam Green (Corinne). Services will be held privately at King David Memorial Gardens in Falls Church, VA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to NAMI Metropolitan Baltimore, 6600 York Road, Suite 204, Baltimore, MD 21212. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.www.sagelbloomfield.com  


Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 21, 2020.
