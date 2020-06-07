THOMASENA E. FORTSON-RIVERS
Completed life's journey Sunday, May 17, 2020 at the age of 78 at Loving Heart Assisted Living Home. She is survived by her two children, George T. Rivers (Mizar) and Kashiya E. Rivers; five grandchildren, George II (Allanah), Khelsey, Maria (Falin), Kiley and Karah; and her two brothers, Charles H. Fortson of Washington, DC and D. Anthony "Tony" Fortson of South Carolina. She was predeceased by her first child, Michael Rivers, II. Tina was born in Anderson South Carolina on January 4, 1942, to Thomas and Mary Fortson. She has been a resident of Prince George's County since 1966. Viewing will be held at 9:30 a.m. at J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home, 7474 Landover Road, Hyattsville, MD 20785. Followed by the Funeral Service from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. ZOOM: jbjenkinsfuneralhome.com. Interment at National Harmony Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Alzheimer's Association http://www.alz.org/www.jbjfh.com
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 7, 2020.