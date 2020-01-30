Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for THOMPSON BUCHANAN. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

BUCHANAN THOMPSON RODES BUCHANAN Thompson Rodes Buchanan died on January 3, 2020, in Washington, DC at 95. His wife, Nancy Shaw Buchanan, passed away four days later on January 7, 2020. The couple had been married 74 years. Mr. Buchanan was a passionate, articulate, highly intelligent man with a great sense of humor. He was born in Beverly Hills, California, on February 16, 1924. He was educated in British boarding schools, Exeter, Columbia University and Yale. While in the Navy he was sent to Boulder, Colorado to study Russian. It was there that he met his wife, Nancy Shaw Buchanan, whom he married in 1945. After the war Mr. Buchanan went back to Yale and obtained a degree in International Relations. Mr. Buchanan devoted his life to American diplomacy. In 1948 he joined the State Department Office of Intelligence Research on the Soviet Union. Later, in 1955, he entered the State Department Foreign Service and specialized in Soviet affairs. Mr. Buchanan served three tours in Russia during the height of the Cold War. He was first stationed in Moscow in 1962 where he was Head of the Foreign Political Section; he returned to Moscow as Political Counselor in 1970 and was later posted in Leningrad as Consul General in 1977. The Buchanans were also stationed in Germany, France, Norway, Burundi and Gabon. After the Hungarian uprising in 1956, Mr. and Mrs. Buchanan became involved with Hungarian refugees. When the couple returned to the U.S. from France in 1960, they sponsored three Hungarian teenagers (Attila Toth, Miklos Sarkuti, and Joseph Koch) who became part of the Buchanan family and whose children became surrogate grandchildren. After retiring from the Foreign Service in 1981 Mr. Buchanan remained physically active, swimming, playing tennis, sailing, ski- ing and gardening into his 80's. In 2000 Mr. and Mrs. Buchanan moved to Ingleside at Rock Creek, a retirement community in Washington, DC. At Ingleside Mr. Buchanan ran the Speakers' Committee for 12 years, bringing in experts from the State Department to address issues of international concern. Mr. Buchanan maintained his interest in Russian affairs through a monthly discussion group at the COSMOS Club of which he was a member and through his involvement in DACOR. Mr. Buchanan was an avid gardener for whom beauty was an essential element of life. Whether Mr. Buchanan was in Washington, DC, Provence, or Jackson Hole, Wyoming, he transformed rocky hillsides into magnificent gardens. At Ingleside, he created walking paths bordered by flowers and trees in a steep ravine adjacent to the main buildings and Rock Creek Park. At Ingleside, too, Mr. Buchanan sang in the choir and wrote poetry through the Poetry Workshop. Two of his poems will be published in the January 2020 edition of the poetry journal, Passager. Mr. Buchanan also wrote his autobiography, Mossy Memoir of a Rolling Stone, which was published by VELLUM/ New Academia Publishing in 2011. Mr. Buchanan is survived by his two biological children, Barbara R. Buchanan in California and Campbell R. Buchanan in Florida, their partners, Rebecca Shadd and Danny Marrs; and by the Buchanans' extended Hungarian families. Mr. Buchanan was predeceased by his sister, Katharine Elliott Birnsteel. A joint memorial will be held for Mr. and Mrs. Buchanan on February 2, 2020 at Ingleside at Rock Creek, 3050 Military Rd. NW, Washington, DC 20015. Their ashes will be buried at Cane Station cemetery in Louisville, KY. Donations may be made on Mr. Buchanan's behalf to USA at P.O. Box 5030, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5030.A joint memorial will be held for Mr. and Mrs. Buchanan on February 2, 2020 at Ingleside at Rock Creek, 3050 Military Rd. NW, Washington, DC 20015. Their ashes will be buried at Cane Station cemetery in Louisville, KY. Donations may be made on Mr. Buchanan's behalf to USA at P.O. Box 5030, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5030.

Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 30, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.