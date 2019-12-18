THORANITA M. GILBERT
Entered into eternal rest on Sunday, December 8, 2019. Preceded in death by husband, Wayne Gilbert, and son, Chauncey Hall. She is survived by her two children, Crystal and James Hall; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two sisters, Deidre Small and Raynelle Hall and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation 10 a.m.; Service 11 a.m.; Thursday, December 19 at The Master's Child Church north location (temporary), 7711 Walker Mill Dr., Capitol Heights, MD 20743. Interment Heritage Memorial Cemetery. Services by HENRY S. WASHINGTON & SONS.