

THORTON SAFERSTEIN "Soop"



Thorton "Soop" Saferstein was born May 2, 1931 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. While at the University of Oklahoma, his Air Force reserve unit was called up and he was sent to Walker Air Force Base in Roswell, New Mexico where he met his future wife, Jan. From there he went to West Point and served in the Army for 25 years. After retiring from the Army he worked for VEDA for 18 years and after retiring from there, led an active life as a volunteer for many worthy causes. In 2008 he and his wife to moved to Ashby Ponds in Ashburn, VA where he was involved in various activities, including the Saturday movies and participating in many drama productions. He passed away on May 23, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Jan Saferstein and his daughter, Carol Saferstein, who lives in The Bronx. A graveside service will be privately held at King David Memorial Gardens. Donations in his memory can be made to Temple Rodef Shalom's Ohel Yaacov fund and Ashby Pond's Benevolent Care fund.