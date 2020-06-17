On October 30, 1991, a precious baby girl by the name of Tiara Dionn Adams, was born to her parents Donna Glasper Adams and Timothy Joseph Adams in Ventura, California. Heaven's gates were opened for Tiara on May 30, 2020, when she peacefully transcended in her sleep to be with the savior Yahusha. Tiara was a beautiful, energetic, bubbly, bright, intelligent, and gregarious child who blossomed into a beautiful woman and mother. Tiara was a delight to be around and would light up any room.Tiara's early education began at Hueneme Christian School in Port Hueneme, CA; Ventura County African American Saturday School, Moorpark, CA; St. Hughs Catholic School, Greenbelt MD; Benjamin Tasker Middle; Bowie, MD; and St. John's College High School in Washington, DC. Upon graduation Tiara turned down several academic and athletic scholarships so she could continue her education, family legacy and loyalty to attend Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) by attending her first choice Spelman College, Atlanta, GA, and then Bowie State University (BSU) where she obtained her Bachelor of Science Degree in Mathematics with a focus in Mathematics Education. She proudly maintained honor status throughout her academic career.She leaves to cherish her beautiful memories and legacy of love and adventure to her son Nehemiyah Emeka Adams; her mother Donna Glasper Adams; her father Timothy J. Adams; her step mother Sheila R. Tillerson Adams; her siblings Kayla Rene Adams and Timothy J. Adams, Jr.; a host of cousins, family and friends.Viewing will be held on Monday, June 22 from 12:30 p.m. until time of service, 1:30 p.m. at J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home, 7474 Landover Rd., Landover, MD. Interment at a later date in Baton Rouge, LA