Tillie M. Bonner
Tillie M. Bonner  
Peacefully passed away on Tuesday, August, 25, 2020. Survived by three sisters-in-law, Charlotte and Grace Bonner and Ruby Sears; one brother-in-law, Albert Sears; 17 nieces and nephews; 23 great-nieces and nephews; 26 great-great nieces and nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends. On Saturday, September 5, friends may visit with the family from 11 a.m. until time of service at 12 Noon, at Marshall-March Chapel of DC., 4217 9th St. NW. Interment George Washington Cemetery. Send condolences to: www.marshallmarchfh.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Marshall's Funeral Home
SEP
5
Service
11:00 AM
Marshall's Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Marshall's Funeral Home
4217 9th Street NW
Washington, DC 20011
(202) 723-1250
