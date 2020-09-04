Peacefully passed away on Tuesday, August, 25, 2020. Survived by three sisters-in-law, Charlotte and Grace Bonner and Ruby Sears; one brother-in-law, Albert Sears; 17 nieces and nephews; 23 great-nieces and nephews; 26 great-great nieces and nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends. On Saturday, September 5, friends may visit with the family from 11 a.m. until time of service at 12 Noon, at Marshall-March Chapel of DC., 4217 9th St. NW. Interment George Washington Cemetery. Send condolences to: