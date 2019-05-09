TILLIE R. SINGER
On Tuesday, May 7, 2019, Tillie Rebecca Hyatt Singer (103 years) of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of the late S. Stanton Singer; mother of Howard Singer (Valerie) and Barbara Singer Felzenberg; grandmother of Stacey Viera (Luis), Melissa Felzenberg, Rachel Singer and Jonathan Singer (Allison); great-grandmother of Myer and Dagny Viera and Gwendolyn and William Singer. A chapel service will be held Friday, May 10, 1 p.m. at Judean Memorial Gardens, 16225 Batchellors Forest Rd., Olney, MD 20832. Memorial contributions may be made to the Jewish Social Service Agency or . Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.