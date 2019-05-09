The Washington Post

TILLIE SINGER

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for TILLIE SINGER.
Service Information
Service
Friday, May 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Judean Memorial Gardens
16225 Batchellors Forest Rd
Olney, DC
View Map
Send Flowers
Notice
Send Flowers

 

TILLIE R. SINGER  

On Tuesday, May 7, 2019, Tillie Rebecca Hyatt Singer (103 years) of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of the late S. Stanton Singer; mother of Howard Singer (Valerie) and Barbara Singer Felzenberg; grandmother of Stacey Viera (Luis), Melissa Felzenberg, Rachel Singer and Jonathan Singer (Allison); great-grandmother of Myer and Dagny Viera and Gwendolyn and William Singer. A chapel service will be held Friday, May 10, 1 p.m. at Judean Memorial Gardens, 16225 Batchellors Forest Rd., Olney, MD 20832. Memorial contributions may be made to the Jewish Social Service Agency or . Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

logo
Published in The Washington Post on May 9, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations