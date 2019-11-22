

Timothy Michael Bairstow



Timothy Michael Bairstow ("Duck") was born on January 26, 1970 and passed away suddenly on November 15, 2019. Tim was a loving, vibrant, and caring person and will be missed by all.

Timothy Bairstow was an infantry officer in the United States Marine Corps . Tim served as a Lieutenant Colonel and his personal decorations include Bronze Star with valor and gold star and Purple Heart . Tim served in six deployments including combat tours to Iraq and Afghanistan and served as Commanding Officer, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marines; Operations Officer, 5th Marine Regiment; and Commanding Officer, Fox Company, 2nd Battalion, 2nd Marines. After retiring from the USMC Tim transitioned his career to management consulting with Deloitte.

Tim was the proud father of his son Alex and daughter Isabella (Max). Tim is survived by his mother and sister, Sue Bairstow and Anne Marie Bairstow as well as his fiancée Melissa Lloyd. The life of Tim Bairstow will be celebrated Saturday November 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Navy Memorial, 701 Pennsylvania Ave, NW, Washington, DC 20004.