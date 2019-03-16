TIMOTHY "Redman" BARNES

TIMOTHY ROGER BARNES "Redman"  
July 14, 1953 ~ March 10, 2019  

Departed this life and entered into eternal rest at the Bridgepoint Hadley Hospital in Washington, DC. Beloved husband of Joan B. Barnes. Also survived by two daughters, Seanda Barnes and LaSherrie White (Kevin); stepson, Jerry Barnes, Jr. (Nicole); grandsons, Ta'von Hunter and Kevin J. White; one brother, three sisters, a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may visit with the family on Monday, March 18, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at Hodges & Edwards Funeral Home, 3910 Silver Hill Rd., Suitland, MD. Interment Heritage Memorial Cemetery.

Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 16, 2019
