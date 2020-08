Or Copy this URL to Share

Share TIMOTHY's life story with friends and family

Share TIMOTHY's life story with friends and family



TIMOTHY B. BURGESS, JR. (Age 92)

On Thursday, June 18, 2020 at George Washington Hospital. Timothy Burgess father of Stanton, Sandra, Cedric and Derwin. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Services private.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store