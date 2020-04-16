Timothy Edward Clarke, Esq.
Died on April 13, 2020, in Silver Spring, MD. He is survived by his wife, Michelle of Silver Spring and his two children Tim (Lisa) Clarke, Jr., and Chris; and four grandchildren: Sarah, Madeleine, Kyla, Beckett. After receiving his law degree from the University of Maryland-Baltimore, Timothy worked in the State's Attorney's office in Montgomery County, MD, before having a successful private practice until the time of his passing. He was proud of his volunteer work with Community Ministries of Rockville, MD, and with Christ Episcopal Church, Rockville, MD. A memorial service and gathering will be scheduled at a later date.