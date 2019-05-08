Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for TIMOTHY COSS. View Sign Service Information Cedar Hill Funeral Home, Inc. - Suitland 4111 Pennsylvania Avenue Suitland , MD 20746 (301)-817-0120 Send Flowers Notice



Timothy Clay Coss (1933-2019)

Of Bethesda, Maryland, died Thursday, April 25, 2019 peacefully and surrounded by loving family at his home of over 50 years. Beloved husband of Jeannie D. Coss and father of Christopher (Jessica), Jonathan, and Gregory. He is survived by five grandchildren who he loved dearly, Matthew, Sophie, Madeleine, Claire, and Lauren. Timothy was born to the late Evelyn and Clay Coss on January 8, 1933 in Washington, DC. Timothy graduated from the Landon School and received a BA from Swarthmore College in Pennsylvania, where he played Number 1 singles on the varsity tennis team all four years. He served two years in the U.S. Army. Timothy married Jeannie on September 12, 1959 and they lived together in Washington, DC and then Bethesda for nearly 60 years. Timothy served as an Editor for the Civic Education Service and the U.S. Department of Commerce from 1955-1998. He also conducted a mail auction specializing in antique maps, newspapers, and prints for many years. Timothy excelled in many sports, most notably tennis in which he was a multi-year champion for the Maryland/Virginia/D.C. area as both a junior and an adult, a five-time participant in the U.S. Nationals (now U.S. Open), and champion of the Armed Services Tournament. He also was a passionate member of the community and sponsored many children for years through Save the Children. A memorial service for family was held on April 26 at the Cedar Hill Cemetery in Suitland, Maryland. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to Save the Children at www.savethechildren.org

Published in The Washington Post on May 8, 2019

