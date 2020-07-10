Died unexpectedly Sunday, June 28, 2020 at home. Timothy attended DuVal High School where he was a member of the Varsity Basketball Team, Track team, and choirs. He graduated 1969, then served honorably in the US Army. He was employed and held various positions at International Business Machines (IBM). In 1971, he married Brenda Sharon Hill, from this union two sons were born, Timothy, Jr. and Damon. He is preceded in death by his brother, William (Poogie); sisters, Virginia (Gina), and Margie. His memory embedded in the heart of his wife of 49 years, Brenda Countee, he leaves to cherish his memory and legacy, two sons, Timothy Jr (Nikki); Damon, Sr. (Janine); brothers, Jerome Sr. (Yvonne), Aaron, Sr. (Yvonne); Harold (Lyndia), Martin, Sr. (Doretha); sisters, Sandra Bowman (James); Marie Simmons; Marcella Simmons (Malcolm); grandchildren, Jeremiah Damon, Jr., Jaylin, and Moses; brother-in-law, Bernis (Bernie) Hursey; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and special friends. Wake on Monday, July 13 at J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home, 7474 Landover Rd., Hyattsville, MD, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., funeral 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Go tofor Zoom info.