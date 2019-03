Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for TIMOTHY DARR.



TIMOTHY W. DARR



Timothy W. Darr, 70, passed away after a brief illness on March 16, 2019. Tim is survived by his children, Brendan Darr (Leanne) and Gillian Darr; his brothers, Michael Darr (Maxine), Joseph Darr (Pam), and Kevin Darr; and numerous nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held for Tim on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, 3700 Old Lee Highway, Fairfax, VA 22030.