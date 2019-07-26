TIMOTHY EDWARD NELSON FORCE
(Age 62)
On Monday, July 22, 2019, Tim died peacefully at home comforted by his loving wife, Elyse. Originally from Omaha, NE, he graduated from Creighton University and settled in Washington in 1992. He was a lifetime fan of the Nebraska Huskers and became a Maryland Terrapins fan shortly after moving here. Tim started his accounting career in Nebraska. After moving to Washington, he worked at Reznick Fedder & Silverman CPA (now CohnReznick) and then became CFO at Metro Building Supply. In 1994, Tim opened his own practice, Tim Force CPA PC. Tim was a beloved husband and life partner for 36 years to Elyse Brown Force, a loving brother to Robert (Yuriko) and Rick Force, a cherished godfather, a dear son-in-law of Florence and the late Selvyn J. Brown, and a brother-in-law of Helene and Dr. Ronald Klimberg. Tim is predeceased by his parents, Darlene and C. Edward Force. He is survived by many dear nieces and nephews, including Bryan and Steven Klimberg, and many loving and devoted family, friends and colleagues. His wholesome Midwestern roots made him the man and mensch we all knew and loved. He was a most selfless and caring person who made everyone feel special. Everyone loved Tim, and he will be dearly missed. Our world is a better place because of the man Tim was and how he lived his life. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, July 28, 2019, 10:30 a.m. at Temple Shalom, 8401 Grubb Road, Chevy Chase, MD. Interment follows at King David Memorial Garden, Falls Church, VA. Shiva will be observed at the residence through Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Memorial contributions may be made to the David Reznick Foundation (reznickfoundation.org
) or a . Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.