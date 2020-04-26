

Timothy Edward Geary (Age 72)



Passed away suddenly at home on Friday, April 17, 2020. He was career U.S. Passed away suddenly at home on Friday, April 17, 2020. He was career U.S. Army retiring in 1985, and began a second career as a civilian employee with the Department of Defense retiring in 2017. He traveled extensively for both work and pleasure as he so enjoyed doing. But, he especially loved Italy and Germany. Other favorite past times were cooking, gardening, and volunteering. He is survived by numerous family members and friends.

The interment is private being held at Crownsville Veterans Cemetery with a memorial service to be held at a later date when things open.

If you wish to make a donation in Tim's honor, please do so to AlSAC/St. Jude's Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.