

TIMOTHY J. KILDAY, JR.



Timothy James Kilday Jr. was born in Arlington, Virginia on October 4, 1958. He left this life on March 25, 2019. He enjoyed reading and loved animals, in particular dogs. He had a Dalmatian named Caesar who was his best friend. He is survived by his father Timothy Sr, his mother Delsie, his sister Patricia Sanders and his brothers Paul (Griselday) Kilday and Edward Kilday. All of whom will miss him and hold tight to his memory. There will be a visitation held at Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home 13318 Occoquan Road in Woodbridge, VA on Sunday, March 31 from 6 to 8 p.m. A funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church in Woodbridge, VA on Thursday, April 4 starting at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Fairfax Memorial Park.