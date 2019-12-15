

Dr. Timothy Lee Kirkpatrick



The brightest comet has burned out. Dr. Timothy Lee Kirkpatrick's fire ceased burning on Thanksgiving evening. He was the best at everything he loved: sailing, skiing, racquetball, humor, practical jokes, dentistry, friendship and his role as a son, brother, father and husband. Dr. Kirkpatrick loved his patients; they and his staff adored him. He was a leader. Because of Tim's integrity, determination and loving nature, his wife found it an honor to be his soulmate and helpmate as he faced Parkinson's Disease with dignity.

Dr. Kirkpatrick practiced dentistry in Reston, VA for nearly 40 years before moving to Kailua, HI, for eight years. He and his wife recently moved to Greer, SC, closer to family and friends during the late stages of PD.

Tim was reared in Salinas, CA. "Tornado Tim" was a football and track star. A graduate of San Jose State University in 1968, Tim finished Dentistry School at the top of his class at Georgetown University in 1973. Tim is survived by his wife of 22 years, Nancy; sons, Shaen Kirkpatrick of Pine Hurst, NC; Davis Diley of Delray Beach FL; Kai Kirkpatrick of Kailua, HI; Brett Garcia of Bakersfield, CA, brother Melvin Kirkpatrick of Yerington, NV; and grandson, Cole of Chapel Hill, NC. Tim was predeceased by his parents, Douglas Melvin Kirkpatrick and Georgiana Packard Kirkpatrick of Salinas, CA.

Tim was baptized in Lanakai Beach, Kailua, HI in May, 2012. As Timothy Lee Kirkpatrick met his Maker he surley heard, "Job well done. Welcome home Son."

April 20, 1945 - November 28, 2019

Dr. Kirkpatrick's celebration of life party will be held on April 18, 2020 at Midtown at Reston Town Center, 11990 Market St. from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. Please RSVP to his former dental office 703-318-8200.