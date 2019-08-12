Timothy Krecke
Died on July 22, 2019 at Suburban Hospital following a stroke. His family and friends were by his side. He is survived by his parents, David and JoAnn Krecke, his sisters, Jennifer Morfino and Emily Gosnell, and his brother Christopher. He is also survived by his nephews and niece, Matthew, Gareth, Anders, and Sydney, sister-in-law, Rebecca, brothers-in-law, Darron Morfino and Tim Gosnell as well as a large extended family. Timothy grew up in a foreign service family and lived in Thailand, Germany, Liberia, and later in Vietnam. In Vietnam, he was a teacher of English. During the past several years, he has lived in the Bannockburn neighborhood of Bethesda and for a time worked at the Maryland Vietnamese Mutual Association and taught English at a Northern Virginia language school. He was a graduate of Bonn International School and Dickinson College. Through years of health difficulties, Tim maintained an optimistic outlook and a valiant spirit. A celebration of his life will be held on August 17 at 2 p.m. at 6314 Bannockburn Dr., Bethesda, MD 20817. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to instituteofbasictechnology.org
or Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Washington, DC.