TIMOTHY S. MARKIN
On Thursday, May 2, 2019 of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of Wendy A. Markin; loving father of Emily Markin; brother of Anton Markin; son of Esperanza Markin-Barnatny; beloved son-in-law of Bob and Carol Waldecker; brother-in-law of Bobby Waldecker Jr.; and grandson of Marina Markin The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 3 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at PHILIP D.RINALDI FUNERAL SERVICE, 9241 Columbia Blvd., Silver Spring, MD 20910. Funeral services will be held at 12 noon on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Russian Orthodox Church, 4001 17th St. NW, Washington, DC 20010. Interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 13801 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring, MD 20906. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Timothy S. Markin to MADD Maryland, 6325 Woodside Court, Suite 110 Columbia, MD 21046 or flowers are welcome.