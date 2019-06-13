The Washington Post

TIMOTHY "Timbo" McINERNEY

Service Information
Adams-Green Funeral Home
721 Elden Street
Herndon, VA
20170
(703)-437-1764
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John Neumann Catholic Church
11900 Lawyers Rd.
Reston, DC
View Map
Notice
TIMOTHY D.C. McINERNEY  

Timothy "Timbo" D.C McInerney, 75, longtime resident of Reston, VA, and for the last 16 years, resided in Ashburn, (Belmont) VA, passed away on June 9, 2019 at 6:25 p.m. at home, surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Kathleen McInerney. Devoted father of Rick (Mia) McInerney, Ryan (Melissa) McInerney and Trish (James) Nyberg. Also survived by grandchildren, Sophie, Alex, Johnny, Benjamin, Aidan, Lily, Addie, Quinn, Timothy "Boo". Timbo was the patriarch of this amazing, funny, generous, loud, loving, loyal and passionate family.
 
We will celebrate him in style, Sunday, June 16, 12 noon to 2 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m., at Adams-Green Funeral Home, 721 Elden Street, Herndon, VA. The funeral mass will be held on Monday, June 17 at 11 a.m. at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 11900 Lawyers Rd., Reston, VA. Reception to follow at Belmont Country Club, Ashburn, VA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Wounded Warrior Project (www.woundedwarriorproject.org) or Paralyzed Veterans of America (www.pva.org).
Published in The Washington Post on June 13, 2019
