TIMOTHY D.C. McINERNEY
Timothy "Timbo" D.C McInerney, 75, longtime resident of Reston, VA, and for the last 16 years, resided in Ashburn, (Belmont) VA, passed away on June 9, 2019 at 6:25 p.m. at home, surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Kathleen McInerney. Devoted father of Rick (Mia) McInerney, Ryan (Melissa) McInerney and Trish (James) Nyberg. Also survived by grandchildren, Sophie, Alex, Johnny, Benjamin, Aidan, Lily, Addie, Quinn, Timothy "Boo". Timbo was the patriarch of this amazing, funny, generous, loud, loving, loyal and passionate family.
We will celebrate him in style, Sunday, June 16, 12 noon to 2 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m., at Adams-Green Funeral Home, 721 Elden Street, Herndon, VA. The funeral mass will be held on Monday, June 17 at 11 a.m. at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 11900 Lawyers Rd., Reston, VA. Reception to follow at Belmont Country Club, Ashburn, VA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to (www.woundedwarriorproject.org
