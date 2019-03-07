TIMOTHY F. McMANUS
Timothy Francis McManus, age 78, of Woodbridge, VA., passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Marlene (Lesouski) McManus. Cherished father of Jennifer Kinsey (Mark), Shannon Jones (Doug), and Megan McManus (Christopher Maher). Loving grandfather of Maura Kinsey, Hannah Kinsey, Caeden Kinsey, Noah Timothy Jones, Julia Jones, Josephine Maher, Rocco Maher, and Shirley Maher. Also survived by his adoring sister-in-law, Darlene Wilbur. Tim proudly served our country as a veteran of the United States Navy
. He then worked for the Department of the Navy as an Electronic Engineer. Tim was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church. He adored and loved to spoil his grandchildren. A true Elvis fan, Tim enjoyed music, sports, reading, mapping out directions, checking the weather and American History. He will be missed by all who knew him. The family will receive friends at the Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home, 4143 Dale Boulevard, Dale City, VA 22193 on Monday, March 11, 2019 from 6 until 8 p.m. Interment will be at a later date in his family plot in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, with Navy Honors. If desired, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer?s Association. www.alz.org