TIMOTHY MILLER

Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC
20019
(202)-399-3600
Viewing
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
TIMOTHY MILLER  

Entered into eternal rest on Sunday, December 22, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Mary Grace Miller; two daughters, Aleisia Miller and Stephanie Miller; three sons, Reginald Miller, Byron Miller and Terry Miller; seven grandchildren, Marshia, Tony, Erica, Abriel, Brianna, Terrance and Gina; five great-grandchildren, Maya, Jason, Kaine, Kya and Zahri; a host of other relatives and friends. Mr. Miller may be viewed at Stewart Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Rd., NE on Friday, December 27 from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m.. Interment at Maryland National Cemetery.
Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 26, 2019
