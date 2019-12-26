TIMOTHY MILLER
Entered into eternal rest on Sunday, December 22, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Mary Grace Miller; two daughters, Aleisia Miller and Stephanie Miller; three sons, Reginald Miller, Byron Miller and Terry Miller; seven grandchildren, Marshia, Tony, Erica, Abriel, Brianna, Terrance and Gina; five great-grandchildren, Maya, Jason, Kaine, Kya and Zahri; a host of other relatives and friends. Mr. Miller may be viewed at Stewart Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Rd., NE on Friday, December 27 from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m.. Interment at Maryland National Cemetery.