The Washington Post

TIMOTHY O'LEARY J.R

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for TIMOTHY O'LEARY J.R.
Notice
Send Flowers

 

Timothy Francis O'Leary Jr.  

Passed away the morning of 3/7/2020 at the age of 75 after long battle with cancer. He is survived by daughters Jamie McDonnell, Jodi Bucks and Jeannie Principale; sons-in-law John McDonnell, Garth Bucks and John Principale; grandchildren, Josh Bucks, Maddy McDonnell, Jack McDonnell, Jake Bucks, Melody Principale and John Principale III. Formal services will not be held per his wishes. Please feel free to make a contribution to Capital Caring Health Halquist Center in Arlington VA in his memory.
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 10, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.