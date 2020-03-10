Timothy Francis O'Leary Jr.
Passed away the morning of 3/7/2020 at the age of 75 after long battle with cancer. He is survived by daughters Jamie McDonnell, Jodi Bucks and Jeannie Principale; sons-in-law John McDonnell, Garth Bucks and John Principale; grandchildren, Josh Bucks, Maddy McDonnell, Jack McDonnell, Jake Bucks, Melody Principale and John Principale III. Formal services will not be held per his wishes. Please feel free to make a contribution to Capital Caring Health Halquist Center in Arlington VA in his memory.