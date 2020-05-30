TINA HOLT
TINA L. RAMSEY HOLT  1953 - 2020  
Departed this life peacefully on May 28, 2020 in Raleigh, NC. The beloved daughter of the late Oscar L. Ramsey, Sr. and Alice K. Ramey. Tina attended DC Public Schools and retired from DC Federal Government. She is survived by her husband Silas Holt; her son, David Ramsey; and six siblings, Jessie, Melvin, Oscar Jr., Ava, Anthony and Judy; grandchildren; and a host nieces and nephews who loved her dearly, Tina will be truly missed. Private services will be held in North Carolina.

Published in The Washington Post on May 30, 2020.
