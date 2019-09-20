TINA JABES WINSTON
On Tuesday, September 17, 2019, TINA JABES WINSTON passed away peacefully. She was born in Cairo, Egypt, in 1925, where she taught at L'Ecole Jabes, a French school founded by her mother. She immigrated to the United States at the age of 19, nevertheless retaining her delightful accent. Tina taught French in Montgomery County schools in the FLES program. She worked for Watergate Improvements which built the Watergate. Later, together with her sister Mimi, opened Colette of the Watergate, a women's fashion boutique specializing in Parisian fashion, which she successfully ran for 18 years. When her granddaughter Danielle was born, she retired to help raise her - the most joyous days of her life. She spoke six languages fluently and was a gourmet chef. Tina is survived by her adoring daughters, Colette and Gigi Winston; her cherished granddaughter, Danielle Winston; and her adored caregivers including Glenda Chavez of 15 years. She was the beloved wife of the late Henry Winston; daughter of Rachel A. Smith
; and the dear sister of the late Mimi Jabes and Joe Jabes. Tina was the best mother and grandmother one could wish for. She was always elegant, graceful, brilliant, and a great mentor and friend to so many people. A funeral service for family and friends will be held on Sunday, September 22, 2019, 1 p.m., at Washington Hebrew Congregation, 3935 Macomb St., NW, Washington, DC. The burial will be private. The family will welcome visitors on Saturday, September 28 from 12 Noon to 3 p.m. at 700 New Hampshire Ave., NW lobby. Donations may be sent in her memory to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.