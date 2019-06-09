The Washington Post

TIPPETT LOUIS

Guest Book
  • "You always told me Good things come to Good people on Gods..."
    - Teresa Velado
Service Information
Advent Funeral & Cremation Services
9013 Annapolis Road
Lanham, MD
20706
(301)-577-7787
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Advent Funeral & Cremation Services
9013 Annapolis Road
Lanham, MD 20706
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
11:30 AM
Advent Funeral & Cremation Services
9013 Annapolis Road
Lanham, MD 20706
View Map
Interment
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
1:45 PM
Crownsville Veterans Cemetery
Crownsville, MD
View Map
Notice
LOUIS RAYMOND TIPPETT (Age 94)  

A World War II Veteran, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 3, 2019. He joins his beloved wife, Eleanor Ledvina Tippett and his only daughter, Catherine T. Tippett in eternal and peaceful rest. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 12 at the Advent Funeral Home, 9013 Annapolis Rd., Lanham, MD from 10:30 a.m. until time of Mass at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow at the Crownsville Veterans Cemetery, Crownsville, MD at 1:45 p.m. Arrangements by Advent Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

Published in The Washington Post on June 9, 2019
bullet World War II
