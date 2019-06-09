LOUIS RAYMOND TIPPETT (Age 94)
A World War II
Veteran, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 3, 2019. He joins his beloved wife, Eleanor Ledvina Tippett and his only daughter, Catherine T. Tippett in eternal and peaceful rest. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 12 at the Advent Funeral Home, 9013 Annapolis Rd., Lanham, MD from 10:30 a.m. until time of Mass at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow at the Crownsville Veterans Cemetery, Crownsville, MD at 1:45 p.m. Arrangements by Advent Funeral Home and Cremation Service.