SCHREINER TOBEY SCHREINER Tobey Schreiner passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at his home, in Damascus MD. He was 54 years old. Tobey was born to Jennifer Setzer (Schreiner) and Ross Cowan in Washington, DC on January 11, 1965. Tobey was raised in Rappahannock Co, VA and attended Rappahannock HS, graduating in 1984. A hallmark of his time spent at Rappahannock HS was his varsity baseball career, playing a multitude of different positions in the field, of which one of his favorite positions playing catcher. After high school, Tobey went on to continue his love of baseball through playing for several community softball teams and county senior league baseball teams. After studying broadcasting at Montgomery College in Rockville, Tobey began his 33 year career in radio. He started off as a DJ for a local radio station, advancing to board operator for WTOP before joining WAMU in 1991 as a broadcast technician. Tobey was an integral part of "The Big Broadcast" with Ed Walker, serving as his right hand man from his first days at WAMU until the final broadcast in 2015, right before Walker's death. He also worked on "The Diane Rehm Show", working closely with Rehm for decades. In 1993, Tobey married Paige (Garrett) Schreiner and together they raised daughters Carly and Mary. Tobey participated in all his daughters' activities, from coaching softball, running sound for performances, pitching tents for the Girl Scout troop, and swim meets just to name a few. He was always a hands-on father, as this role was his greatest joy. Tobey picked up a guitar around age 8 and never really put it down, going on to become an extraordinarily gifted musician. Throughout his life, Tobey played in many bands. When he wasn't working, he was either practicing, rehearsing or performing. Tobey will be remembered for his sense of humor, good heartedness, his unconditional love for his children and family, and his passion for music. Tobey is survived by his two daughters Carly Garrett Schreiner and Mary Thomas Schreiner and by his former wife, Paige Schreiner, all of Damascus, MD; mother Jennifer (Setzer) Schreiner of Culpeper, VA; father Irwin Schreiner and stepmother Barbara of Bethesda, MD; half sister Samara Schreiner and husband Kevin Shinaberry of Sykesville, MD, half sister Hannah Schreiner of Brooklyn, NY; grandmother Margaret "Go-go" Setzer of Capital Heights, MD; Aunt Patricia Setzer of Capital Heights, MD; Uncle David Setzer and wife Tamara of Hanahan, SC; Uncle Steven Setzer of Capital Heights, MD; parents Ross and Connie Cowan of Lee's Summit, MO, half sister Emily Cowan Waldroup of MO; step brother Stephen Clark, step sisters Jennifer Everson and Elizabeth Baldwin; 3 nephews, 2 nieces, cousins and many friends. Tobey is preceded in death by his grandfather Chief Petty Officer Peter Setzer, USN, (Ret). Friends may call on Saturday, September 7 at Molesworth-Williams Funeral Home, 26401 Ridge Road, in Damascus, MD, from 11 a.m. until a memorial service will begin at 12 noon. Pastor Nicholas Setzer, will officiate Please send memorial donations to The Kennedy Forum, an organization that aims to achieve health equity by advancing evidence-based practices, policies, and programming for the treatment of mental health and addiction.

