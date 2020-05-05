TOBY E. FRIEDMAN
On Sunday, May 3, 2020, TOBY E. FRIEDMAN of Silver Spring, MD, formerly of Toronto, Canada. Beloved wife of the late David Friedman. Dear sister of Harvey Schwartz of Toronto. Loving daughter of the late Alex and Rose Miller Schwartz, also formerly of Toronto. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, funeral services on Thursday, May 7 and shiva will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, www.diabetes.org
. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.