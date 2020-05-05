The Washington Post

TOBY FRIEDMAN

Service Information
Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home
254 Carroll St. NW
Washington, DC
20012
(202)-541-1001
Shiva
Private
To be announced at a later date
Funeral service
Private
Notice
On Sunday, May 3, 2020, TOBY E. FRIEDMAN of Silver Spring, MD, formerly of Toronto, Canada. Beloved wife of the late David Friedman. Dear sister of Harvey Schwartz of Toronto. Loving daughter of the late Alex and Rose Miller Schwartz, also formerly of Toronto. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, funeral services on Thursday, May 7 and shiva will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, www.diabetes.org. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.

Published in The Washington Post on May 5, 2020
