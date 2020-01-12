TODD ALEXANDER LEE
1968 - 2020
On January 1, 2020 Todd A. Lee made his journey home to sit at the foot of God's thrown. Todd was born in Washington, DC on April 12, 1968. Son of the late Eldridge and Julia Lee. Beloved husband of Melissa Lee; father of Tristan Lee and Brookelyn Lee. He is also survived by his sister, Shonita Lee. Celebration of his life will be held on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Highland Park, 6801 Sherriff Rd., Landover, MD 20785. Viewing 10 a.m. Service 11 a.m. Interment National Harmony Memorial Park. Services entrusted to J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home.