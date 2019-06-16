Dr. TOKUNBOH ROSE "Toks"
It is with immeasurable grief the family of Dr. Tokunboh "Toks" Rose announces her passing on June 7, 2019 from stage IV metastatic breast cancer
in Charlotte, NC, her home. Dr. Rose, 42, was a child and adolescent psychiatrist with CMC / Atrium Health care system. The daughter of Mrs. Toyin G Rose and Mr. Tim Rose, Dr. Rose grew up in Bethesda, MD and was educated at Sidwell Friends School '95. She attended Columbia University BA '99, the University of Virginia Medical School '05, completed her residency at Thomas Jefferson Hospital in Philadelphia, and her fellowship at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore. She is survived by her four-year-old son, Oliver, her sister Toria of Austin, TX, her parents, and numerous relatives in Wisconsin, Missouri, New Jersey, the UK, and Nigeria.
Visitation is Tuesday, June 18 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Pumphery Funeral Home, 7557 Wisconsin Ave., Bethesda, MD. Church service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 19 at the Episcopal Church of the Redeemer, 6201 Dunrobbin Dr., Bethesda, MD (McArthur Blvd. near Goldsboro Rd.), with burial immediately following at Parklawn Cemetery, Rockville, MD.