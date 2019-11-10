

TOLETHA BALDWIN



Peacefully entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, in Silver Spring, MD. She is survived by one daughter, Yvonne (Ernest) Roberts, of Savannah, GA; Jamaal (Kristin) Roberts, and Logan Roberts, of Smyrna, GA; one nephew, William "Larue" Mosley, of Savannah, GA; and other family, friends and loved ones.

The Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 26 Grant Circle NW, Washington, DC 20011, at 11 a.m. Prior to the Mass, there will be a memorial ceremony by the Reston Chapter of The Links, Inc., beginning at 10 a.m.