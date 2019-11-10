The Washington Post

TOLETHA BALDWIN

  • "Sympathy to family and friends . Many Prayers, Cousin..."
    - D Harding
  • "Cherished Memories . Cousin Marva"
    - Marva Baldwin
Service Information
Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home
11800 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE
Silver Spring, MD
20904
(301)-622-2290
Service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Gabriel Catholic Church
26 Grant Circle NW
Washington, DC
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Gabriel Catholic Church
26 Grant Circle NW
Washington, DC
Notice
TOLETHA BALDWIN  

Peacefully entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, in Silver Spring, MD. She is survived by one daughter, Yvonne (Ernest) Roberts, of Savannah, GA; Jamaal (Kristin) Roberts, and Logan Roberts, of Smyrna, GA; one nephew, William "Larue" Mosley, of Savannah, GA; and other family, friends and loved ones.
 
The Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 26 Grant Circle NW, Washington, DC 20011, at 11 a.m. Prior to the Mass, there will be a memorial ceremony by the Reston Chapter of The Links, Inc., beginning at 10 a.m.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 10, 2019
